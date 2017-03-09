Camila Cabello: KCAs Will Make Everyone Forget She Was Ever In Fifth Harmony

Camila Cabello is ready to blow us away at the Kids’ Choice Awards — and she’s convinced that her performance will totally separate her from Fifth Harmony once and for all!

Three months after leaving Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello, 20, is set to give her first awards show performance as a solo artist at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards on March 11. She’s by no means nervous about the debut, though. In fact, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s more confident than ever!

“Camila is so excited and beyond ready for her performance with Machine Gun Kelly at the upcoming Kids’ Choice Awards,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She has been rehearsing and rehearsing and rehearsing and plans to make everyone forget about her ever being in Fifth Harmony after the performance. She really thinks it is going to be that good. She is very confident.”

Already, the 20-year-old has defined herself as a solo artist — she performed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January, and even got to attend the Grammy Awards last month. Plus, she has a song with Pitbull in the upcoming Fast & Furious movie, too, so it certainly isn’t taking Camila long to find her place in the industry without her bandmates.

Her exit from The X-Factor group was abrupt, as it came just one day after 5H wrapped their Jingle Ball tour. The remaining four singers, Dinah Jane Hansen, 19, Ally Brooke, 23, Normani Hamilton, 20, and Lauren Jauregui, 20, made the announcement to their fans on Dec. 19, claiming they only found out about Camila’s exit through her representative. However, when the “Bad Things” singer finally broke her silence, she revealed the topic had been discussed between her and the girls in the months prior to her leaving.

Since going solo, Camila has been spending countless hours in the studio, and has promised that her future music will give fans a chance to really get to know her. “Fifth Harmony wasn’t the maximum expression of me individually,” she explained. “My goal is to be brave and open up my soul.”

