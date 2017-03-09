‘Buffy’ Getting A Reboot? Nicholas Brendon Says ‘Hell Yes’ & Shares Joss Whedon’s Vision

REX Shutterstock

OMG! We’re just 24 hours away from the 20th anniversary of the premiere of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,’ and former star Nicholas Brendon EXCLUSIVELY told us he’d 100% take part in a reboot of the iconic series. Plus, he revealed creator Joss Whedon’s plan for the potential new episodes!

Ever since Buffy the Vampire Slayer went off the air in 2003, we’ve been dying for some sort of reunion movie or reboot series, but thus far, nothing has come in to fruition. Fortunately, HollywoodLife.com just spoke to former star Nicholas Brendon EXCLUSIVELY, and he said he’d love to take part in a reboot. In fact, he said, “hell yes!”

“Hell yes! I would love [to do a reboot or reunion movie]. I would put on the Xander clothes again,” Nicholas told us, when we asked him how he’d feel about starring in new Buffy episodes. He even told us that creator Joss Whedon once shared with him how the new episodes would play out — if anything of that nature were to become a reality.

We specifically asked Nicholas where he feels the characters would be today, despite their continuation in the ongoing comic books which are based on the series, and he said, “That’s tough, because Joss even said if we were to do TV again, it wouldn’t be based on where the comics are. That’s not a question for me, that’s a question for Joss.”

We always love when there’s an “if.” To us, it sounds like Joss at least has some potential reboot ideas floating around in his head. And Nicholas is totally on board — as are we! Fingers crossed it’ll actually happen one day. After all, it did work for Gilmore Girls.

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Should Buffy the Vampire Slayer return for a number of new episodes? Tell us how you feel below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.