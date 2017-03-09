Brielle Biermann Begging For Sex On Snapchat? — Find Out What’s Really Going On

Courtesy of Snapchat

Whoa! Kim Zolciak’s 19-year-old daughter, Brielle Biermann, appeared to recently ask someone to bang her — via Snapchat — and now, the internet is in an uproar. But there may be more to the story than meets the eye. Get all the details here!

Kim Zolciak wants the world to know that her 19-year-old daughter, Brielle Biermann, did not take to Snapchat to ask a man to “f***” her, even though it appears as though she did. Apparently, the photo that has gone viral — the one with the caption, “still wanna f*** me in this Daddy?” — is a total fake. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star told TMZ that her daughter DID post the photo in question, where you can see Brielle pouting her lips and exposing her cleavage, but the caption was altered by someone online after Brielle posted it.

Kim says that Brielle’s initial caption said, “when u steal ur mom’s clothes,” and it was followed by some cute emoji faces, which you can see in the photo above! Sadly, someone with a sick sense of humor then altered the caption and made it appear as though Brielle was begging for sex on Snapchat.

Sick, right? And that’s not the only time in recent memory that Brielle has had to defend herself. In late January, she was accused of getting butt implants! So she took to Snapchat to set the record straight. “I’m almost 20!!!” she captioned the clip. “Even if I wanted plastic surgery I could go get it done MYSELF w OUT my moms permission! This ass is all real.” And there you have it — her butt is real, but her alleged hunt for sex is not.

