Brie Bella’s Unborn Daughter’s Name Is Beyond Unique — Find Out Her Hubby’s 1 Request

The 1st Bella baby is set to arrive next month, and you’ll love what Brie Bella & her husband Daniel Bryan decided to name her! Brie also gave insight into why they went with the super unique moniker — and what it means for their future kids!

Brie Bella, 33, is about to become a mom, and she’s finally revealed the name she and Daniel Bryan, 35, (real name Bryan Danielson) chose for their baby daughter — due April 30. So are you ready? Baby Bella will be: Birdy Joe Danielson! How adorable is THAT? The WWE fighter graced the cover of Fit Pregnancy and Baby magazine’s April issue, which is out now, and in addition to announcing her daughter’s name, also opened up about her impending motherhood!

But just how did they settle on Birdy Joe? “Joe, her middle name, is after my grandfather — his name was Joseph, and he meant the world to me,” Brie explained to the publication. “Birdy is because my husband and his whole family are ‘B’s. And he married me, a ‘B’ too, so his one request was that our kids have ‘B’ names. I didn’t realize how hard it was to find girl ‘B’ names, but we both came across Birdy and knew that was it!” Looks like the rest of their kids — if they choose to have more — will be B’s as well!

And while after hearing Birdy, they knew it was “the one,” the two had quite a few other options they were considering. Sitting down with E! News, the reality star dished about their other contenders. “We were between Branch, Birdy, Brayden, Brynn and Bridget,” Brie said. “My husband loves Branch. I was like, ‘Well, eh, you know that can go two ways.’ Someone told me, ‘Just keep going to Starbucks and say your name is Branch and see how you feel when they say it out loud!'”

We’re not surprised Birdy ended up coming out on top though. After all, Birdiebee IS the name of Brie and her twin sister Nikki Bella‘s lingerie brand. While naming their daughter is one thing though, Brie admits actually giving birth to her is going to be very “painful” — but it’s nothing she can’t handle!

“I’m preparing for a natural birth,” the brunette beauty told the mag. “I hope I can stick with that, but obviously I’m open to medical help if need be. You don’t know what can happen. The baby could come early, or you could need an emergency C-section. So much of that scares me! But I know I can stand pain because of my career.”

She added, “Childbirth is going to be more painful that wrestling, but I know I will survive.” Her fans will be excited to learn that the Total Bellas cameras will actually be IN the delivery room to capture the special moment for season two of the E! series. But after Birdy is born, the two want to be alone with their baby.

“I’m going to allow them to document me giving birth and having this little miracle,” Brie said. “But they won’t be with me and Bryan for a few weeks after the baby’s born. It’s such a special time that I don’t want the cameras interfering. I’m not even interested in being on social media.”

