Brad Pitt Starring In Superhero Flick? Why He’s Ready For A Blockbuster After Angie Split

REX Shutterstock

Brad Pitt is in the midst of a messy divorce with Angelina Jolie, but when it’s all over, HollywoodLife.com has exclusively learned that he wants to dive into a blockbuster film project for his next move. So will Brad be a Marvel star? Here’s what he’s got in the works!

“Brad Pitt, 52, is looking to do a little more work with super A-List Directors like Steven Spielberg, 70, and be involved in more blockbusters,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively of Brad’s plans for a post-Angelina Jolie life. We can definitely see him being involved with a Marvel film! So exciting.

Our insider adds that Brad is interested in huge films “even if he is not the star”, because he’s “totally okay with an an ensemble” when it comes to his next big venture. “He is very interested in doing superhero films and big tentpole, summer-friendly type films, stuff that his career has mostly steered clear from in the past,” the source explains. “He just wants to have more fun.” Well, we don’t blame him, considering all that he’s been through with Angelina, 41, as they fight over custody of the kids and more.

It’s no secret that Brad is invested in the arts — even the fine arts, as we previously told you exclusively — and we’re sure he’ll be back in the saddle in no time once the divorce is finalized.

Finally, TV isn’t out of the question either, as our insider shares. “He can’t deny the power of television,” the source admits. “He sees all the amazing shows that are coming out, and he’s all about invading that space as well.” One thing’s for sure: no matter what Brad does next, it’s going to be big!

A rep for Brad had no comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you want to see Brad star in a huge movie as his next role? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.