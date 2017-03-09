Biggie Smalls Remembered By Diddy & More On 20th Anniversary Of Devastating Murder

REX/Shutterstock

On March 9, 1997, The Notorious B.I.G was tragically murdered. The iconic rapper was flying high with an already legendary career when he was taken too soon. Now, his longtime celeb friends and other stars are flooding social media with tributes and emotional messages. See them here.

Christopher George Latore Wallace — better known as Biggie, Biggie Smalls or The Notorious B.I.G — was gunned down in LA on March 9, 1997, by an unidentified assailant in a drive-by shooting. He was dubbed the greatest rapper to ever step on the scene by his good friend, and the man who helped him rise to stardom, Sean “Diddy” Combs, 47, as well as other stars who had the privilege to witness his iconic work.

See all of the celebs who have taken to social media to remember the hip hop legend who changed the face of music forever. From Diddy, to Rick Ross, 41, and Jermaine Dupri, 44, see all of the stars who shared their love and emotions on devastating 20th anniversary of Biggie’s death.

20 years ago today we lost the greatest rapper of all time, The Notorious B.I.G. #WeMissYouBIG pic.twitter.com/00ZEnOe8Vq — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) March 9, 2017

IT WAS ALL A DREAM! S/O my brother @myfabolouslife! Rap your favorite Biggie verse, tag me and use the hashtag #WeMissYouBIG! pic.twitter.com/S9rgwUa4AQ — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) March 9, 2017

Why so many Biggie references in Hamilton? Because as a storyteller, he's unmatched. He set the bar: we're all reaching for it. #RIPBig — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 9, 2017

The Notorious B.I.G's wit and skills are timeless, just ask @rickyrozay! Share your love for #Biggie w/ us using #BIGGIE20! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/iFx36EEwoy — BET (@BET) March 9, 2017

A lot of people don't know about the first time I met B.I.G.!! Watch this! #WeMissYouBIG A post shared by DIDDY (@diddy) on Mar 9, 2017 at 8:18am PST

To this day, Biggie’s shooter has not been found and his murder still remains one of the biggest mysteries in Hollywood and rap history. However, his iconic legacy lives on. He changed the way artists work and the way rappers create their craft.

From selling crack on the streets of New York, to a nine-month stint in prison for drug-peddling, Biggie turned his life around when he became the greatest rapper in music. He worked with huge names like Diddy, the late Tupac Shakur and Michael Jackson, R. Kelly, 50, LL Cool J, 49, Mary J. Blige, 46, Method Man, 46, Shaquille O’Neal, 45, Eminem, 44, and many more.

