Biggie Smalls’ 20th Anniversary Of His Death: 5 Reasons He’s Still The Most Influential Rapper

It’s been 20 years since we lost one of the greatest rappers there ever was, Notorious B.I.G. The Brooklyn-born hip hop legend’s brutal murder on March 9, 1997, still remains one of rap’s biggest mysteries, but, his legacy lives on. Here’s why he still influences the music industry to this day.

Christopher George Latore Wallace — better known as Biggie, Biggie Smalls or The Notorious B.I.G — changed the face of rap music when he started to record mixtapes in the 1980s that went on to make him a household name.

The rapper was flying high as the rapper that everyone wanted to work with, until his booming music career came to an end on March 9, 1997, when he was gunned down by an unidentified assailant in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles. To this day, Biggie’s shooter has not been found and his murder still remains one of the biggest mysteries in Hollywood and rap history. But, to this day, he remains one of the biggest influencers in Hollywood, music and pop culture. Check out why he’s extraordinary…

1. Biggie battled on the streets as a teen, before he made it big. After being signed by Sean Combs’, [aka, Puffy Daddy back in the day, and Diddy, now] label, Uptown Records, before creating Bad Boy Records, Notorious dropped his debut album, “Ready to Die,” in Sept. 1994. The record, which featured hits like “Juicy” and “Big Poppa”, went on to sell over 4 million copies, and he instantly shot to stardom. After his death, Biggie’s albums and hits still shot to number one on the charts, which proved just how good he was. His first album, “Ready To Die” became certified platinum four times. Mind-blowing. Listen to Diddy explain just how great Biggie was in this 1997 interview, his first sit-down after his good friend’s death, below. “Biggie was definitely one of my greatest accomplishments,” Diddy said, after revealing that they have matching tattoos.

2. Notorious was like a music magician. He would leave his team and collaborators in awe in the studio when he would create and perform his raps in his head and just spit them into the mic, according to multiple reports. He would apparently create the lyrics without a pen or paper, and just belt them out from memory.

3. The late Michael Jackson once called B.I.G. for a rare collaboration. In case you didn’t know, Jackson rarely teamed up with hip hop artists, but Notorious was just that good that he had to give him a call. They joined forces twice — once on the 1995 track “This Time Around” and six years later in 2001, when B.I.G spit rhymes on Jackson’s famous hit, “Invincible”. Biggie even recorded a track with Shaquille O’Neal, and it was actually legit. The song, titled “You Can’t Stop the Reign”, was an instant hit. Other notable names Biggie’s collaborated with, include: Mary J. Blige, LL Cool J, Method Man, Eminem, R. Kelly, and many more. His legendary list of collaborators still lives on to this day as one of the most prestigious track records in rap history. He even reportedly ghostwrote songs for female rapper, Lil’ Kim.

4. Biggie had only the greatest names in music as his close confidents, regardless of some relationships going sour, aka, Tupac Shakur. He attended George Washington Information Technology High School in Brooklyn, NY with Jay Z, DMX, and Busta Rhymes. He collaborated with Tupac, [before Tupac was also tragically murdered in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996]. They collaborated on multiple songs before their friendship took a wrong turn in 1994. Tupac reportedly [via MTV] claimed Notorious set him up in the Quad Studio shooting, and then accused B.I.G. of responding to the incident in his track, “Who Shot Ya”, among other things.

5. Biggie overcame all odds and became the greatest rapper to ever enter the game. For example, the meaning behind his “Juicy” lyrics is that some of his teachers told him he’d “never amount to nothing.” One of his teachers reportedly told him he’d be a garbage collector. B.I.G. even turned his life around with music, after getting out of jail [after nine months] at the age of 17 for selling crack. He reportedly started selling drugs at the age of 12, and even told The New York Times in 1994, “My customers were ringing my bell, and they would come up on the steps and smoke right here,” at his family’s apartment in Brooklyn. He was reportedly arrested seven times total before his death.

Biggie’s legacy lives on to this day, and he’s been remembered by his dedicated fans and close celeb friends. Stars like Diddy and many more have taken to social media to remember the greatest rapper in the game.

