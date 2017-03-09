Beyonce Working Out Like Crazy At SoulCycle ‘Every Day’ While Pregnant — But Is It Safe?

Image Courtesy of beyonce.com

Beyonce isn’t letting the fact she’s pregnant with twins slow her down! The ‘Formation’ singer has been working out like crazy, reportedly hitting the bikes at SoulCycle almost ‘every day.’ She’s clearly staying on her grind with her fitness, but is it safe?

Beyonce, 35, continues to prove she’s a force to be reckoned with! The songstress may be carrying Jay Z‘s twins, but she’s not letting it slow her down in the least. She’s reportedly been attending spinning class at studios all over Los Angeles, according to UsWeekly. “She’s been taking a class almost every day,” an insider tells the publication. Luckily, Bey has a great support system during her tiring workouts, as she’s almost always joined by her longtime husband, 47.

The Grammy-winning singer was last spotted in an evening class at the West Hollywood studio on March 8 with former Destiny’s Child band mate Kelly Rowland, 36, according to an attendee. It’s a celebrity hot-spot considering Usher, 38, Empire creator Lee Daniels, 57, and Jenna Dewan Tatum, 36, also worked up a sweat in the same class! Bey and Jay still keep a low profile when stopping by, as onlookers claim they sneak into classes when the lights are down and leave early.

Beyoncé’s favorite teacher is a well-known pro named Angela Davis, who’s been repeatedly praised by Oprah, 63. The talk show mogul was so impressed by her, that she took the instructor along on her The Life You Want tour to teach SoulCycle classes on the road. The “Formation” singer is now being taught by one of the best A-list trainers, but are her workouts too much?

Meanwhile, Jay’s been the ultimate doting hubby during Beyonce’s pregnancy. “He’s basically at her beck and call and treating her like a princess,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Jay’s done a ton of research into what helps with [morning] sickness and he’s making Bey lots of fresh lemon water to drink, and feeding her apples and peanut butter.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Beyonce’s SoulCycle workouts?

