Angelina Jolie Ready To Adopt More Kids Once Divorce From Brad Pitt Is Behind Her

REX/Shutterstock

The more the merrier! As if six children wasn’t enough of a handful, Angelina Jolie is excited to expand her family once the Brad Pitt divorce is behind her. The actress wants to adopt more kids from all around the world, and we’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details!

Angelina Jolie, 41, has a heart of gold! Smack in the middle of a messy Brad Pitt, 53, divorce, the humanitarian is still thinking of sweet ways she can make the world a better place — specifically for a few lucky children! “Angelina is going to continue to adopt kids in the future,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She feels that it certainly makes a difference. With her current children getting older and the resources she has to accommodate that, it will only be a matter of time before she expands her brood.” Where will she go next?

The First They Killed My Father director has adopted children all over the world, including Cambodia, Ethiopia, and Vietnam. While pregnant with daughter Shiloh, Angie and Brad actually traveled to Namibia to avoid the photographers and Hollywood hype. As for twins Vivienne and Knox, the actress spent two weeks inside a hospital in Nice, France before their arrival. It’s likely that Angie will voyage to another third-world country for her future adoptions. This time, however, the Fight Club hunk won’t be invited.

“She would like to clear up everything with Brad before going through with it,” the source continues, “but if the divorce process takes longer to complete, she’s OK with moving forward with adopting. Whenever it feel right, really.” With Angie’s kids growing up so fast, it makes sense that she doesn’t want empty nest syndrome. Her teenagers will be off to college in the blink of an eye, and the feeling of having toddlers around is too great to pass up. We can’t wait for Angie’s next chapter to begin!

HollywoodLifers, how many children do you think Angie will adopt and from which countries?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.