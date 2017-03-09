Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson, Madonna & More A-Listers A-Rod Dated Before JLo

REX Shutterstock/FameFlyNet/SplashNews

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly dating Alex Rodriguez, but she’s not the first superstar the baseball player has been out with so we’ve rounded up some of the most famous faces previously linked to A-Rod here!

Jennifer Lopez’s, 47, romance with Alex Rodriguez, 41 is reportedly just heating up, but both of these two have some pretty famous exes in their past. JLo is just moving on from her fling with Drake, 30. Alex was until recently dating Anne Wojcicki, 43, who was formerly married to Google co-founder Sergey Brin, 43. Alex has a reputation as a bit of a ladies’ man and has the track record to prove it. He’s dated some major A-listers in the past so we’ve rounded up his most famous exes!

A-Rod was married to Cynthia Scurtis, 44, from 2002 until 2008 and the couple had two daughters together named Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8. Cynthia filed for divorced citing “emotionally abandoned his wife and children” in the divorce papers amid a flurry of rumors Alex was allegedly seeing none other than the Queen of Pop Madonna, 58. In the year following his divorce, A-Rod was then linked to Skinny Girl mogul and cast member on Bravo’s Real Housewives of New York Bethenny Frankel, 46, but the relationship was not meant to be and she was married to now ex Jason Hoppy in 2010.

Alex did not waste any time and was soon spotted with Kate Hudson, 37, in March 2010. She appeared at several of his games sparking rumors about the two, but things fizzled out between the them. Then there was Cameron Diaz, 44, who stayed with Alex from 2010 into 2011. She even admitted the break-up with Alex was a rough one and told InStyle magazine she had her heart broken. Amongst his other rumored lady friends, Alex reportedly went out with Demi Moore, 54, in 2012 and Dancing With The Stars‘ Julianne Hough, 28, in 2013. Check out the gallery for all the rest of Alex’s A-list exes!

