Eva Mendes Confesses Why She Didn’t Join Ryan Gosling At The Oscars

Image Courtesy of Arthur Belebeau/SHAPE magazine

We were shocked to see Ryan Gosling arrive at the Oscars sans Eva Mendes, but the actress finally revealed why she wasn’t by her main man’s side for the big night — and she had good reason to skip out on the awards show!

Eva Mendes, 43, looks better than ever after giving birth to her second daughter with Ryan Gosling! The actress is showing off her post-baby body less than a year after giving birth in the April issue of Shape magazine, where she totally smolders in the shoot, all while opening up about her life at home — and why she didn’t attend the Academy Awards with her man, who was nominated for his work in La La Land. “What people don’t know about me is that I love being home. Instead of hitting the red carpet, I’d rather be with our girls,” she told the magazine, referring to her two daughters, Esmeralda, 2, and Amada, 11 months. While Eva skipped out on the show, Ryan brought his sister along for the star-studded evening.

Although Eva looks stunning in the shoot, she admitted that getting her body back after her second daughter wasn’t easy. “In some ways, it’s been more challenging to get back in shape after my second daughter. Yet it’s not as hard as I thought it would be, because I’m always running around with the kids. I never sit down – I’m on the move all day. And I don’t keep junk food at home anymore, because I’m trying to set a good example. So there are no more Krispy Kremes for me to grab. But there is this app called Postmates that delivers whatever you want in minutes. It’s almost as bad as having the food in your kitchen. Don’t laugh, but they’re on the way here right now!”

For more on Eva, (including her diet and beauty routine!), be sure to scoop up the issue when it hits newsstands on March 14.

