Erin Darke: 5 Things To Know About Danielle Radcliffe’s Reported Fiancee

Erin Darke is an actress known for film and TV roles such as Cindy Reston on 'Good Girls Revolt.' But she is also known as Daniel Radcliffe's reported fiancee!



1) She met Daniel Radcliffe on set of Kill Your Darlings.

Erin Darke, 28 introduced herself to the 27-year-old Harry Potter star in 2012, when they were filming the dramatic movie together. Radcliffe played poet Allen Ginsberg while Darke played Gwendolyn. The film also stars Dane DeHaan, 31, and Michael C. Hall, 46.

2) Her work on Good Girls Revolt helped her feel happier with Radcliffe.

Speaking to PEOPLE last October, Darke mentioned that being part of the Amazon Prime series gave her more appreciation for her reported fiancee. “I just am constantly grateful for being raised in a time where I was taught to wait to be in a relationship until it was someone that makes you happy and respects you and supports you,” she said. “I would go to set and be in this world and do these scenes and then get home and call my boyfriend and be like, ‘I love you, you’re so good.'”

3) She is quite the comedian!

Radcliffe gushed over his girlfriend to Playboy in 2015, saying how much she makes him laugh. When working on Kill Your Darlings together, the actor said that Darke was “incredibly funny and smart. I knew I was in trouble.”

4) She is a new film called Thank You For Your Service.

The movie is about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and how it affects men and women involved in war. Other stars in the film include Haley Bennett, 29, and Miles Teller, 30. It is expected to hit theaters later this year.

5) Becoming an actress was one of her biggest struggles.

Last October she told MovieFone that it wasn’t easy to make it to where she is, but that didn’t stop her from going after her dreams. “I moved to New York when I was 21 with my best friend. We had no money and no idea what we were doing. You just have to fight. You just have to keep going.”

