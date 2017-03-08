Paris Saint-Germain Vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Game

Rex/Shutterstock

Things are not looking good for Barcelona. After suffering a humiliating defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, Barca is on the verge of elimination from the Champions League. The Parisians look to finish the job on March 8. Don’t miss a single second of this match.

Barcelona’s back is up against the wall, having lost 0-4 against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16. While there’s a chance that Barca can pull off the comeback at Camp Nou on March 8, it’s very, very unlikely. However, if anyone can do it, it’s Lionel Messi’s squad. The game is set for 2:45 PM ET so be sure to catch every thrilling second.

If the Blaugrana can nail 5 goals while keeping PSG to a clean sheet, it may be one of the most unbelievable comeback wins in recent history. Yet, the moment PSG nets a point at Camp Nou, the strength of an away-goal may hand the playoff to the French squad.

“The game will last 95 minutes and we must be patient,” striker Luis Suarez, 30, said about this game, per ESPN FC. “We have to be aware of that. Obviously, we need to be ambitious, too, but not desperate. We don’t need to go crazy in the first few minutes. No one wants to turn the tie around more than us, but we need to be calm. We want to go down in history.”

No team has been able to come back from a 4-0 deficit, according to ESPN, but Barca has been racking up the points over their last two matches. They went 6-1 over Sporting Gijon and 5-0 over Celta Vigo. Arguably, Sporting and Celta aren’t the soccer powerhouses like PSG, but manager Luis Enrique, 46, hasn’t lost faith.

“If a team can score four against us, then we can score six against them,” the soon-to-be-ex-Barcelona manager said. “The result in the first leg was very clear but this is a knock-out tie and we’re only at half-time.” Some might say that Barca’s at sudden death. If they can’t be like the New England Patriots and pull off the amazing second-half comeback, they’ll have to watch the rest of the Champions League from home.

