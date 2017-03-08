Manchester City Vs. Stoke City Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Match Online

Rex/Shutterstock

At this point, it unlikely Manchester City is going to win the Premier League. However, they’ll still play like they’re in it to win it when they face Stoke City on March 8. Don’t miss this match!

With Chelsea 11 points ahead of Manchester City and the remaining weeks in the English Premier League seasons whittling away, it’s becoming more likely that City is going to usurp the Pensioners from their perch atop the table. They can still fight for second place. Racking up another trio of points in this March 8 match with Stoke City will certainly help. The game is set for 3:00 PM ET so tune in to see every second.

The good news for Pep Guardiola’s men is that there aren’t any new injuries affecting his squad. The bad news is that Pep, 46, still has to worry about Vincent Kompany, 30, Gabriel Jesus, 19, and Ilkay Gundogan, 26, are still sidelined for this match, according to the BBC. There are reports that Vincent could be back for this match but after suffering 39 injuries since 2008, one shouldn’t hold their breath.

It’s a bummer because if he’s healthy, he can help out the team. “I feel we are playing quite well,” Pep said ahead of the match, “and that’s why we are getting results. But now, of course, we are in a position when you arrive in March and April, every game if you win, you stay; if you lose, you are out.” So, if Man City were to fall to Stoke City, it would pretty much wrap up their Premier League season.

While The Potters are in no position to challenge for the league championship, Stoke City fans can be happy with the success of the club. They go into this match in ninth place, just five mounts behind West Brom. A Top-10 finish would be better than half of the league, and something that anyone could be proud of. Just ask Sunderland, Hull City and Middlesbrough. They’re circling the drain and are on their way out of the League due to relegation.

Do you think Manchester City has a chance of winning the Premier League, HollywoodLifers? Or do you think no one is coming close to Chelsea this season?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.