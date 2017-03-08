Boston Celtics Vs. Golden State Warriors Live Stream — Watch The NBA Online

REX/Shutterstock

Do it! The Boston Celtics will challenge Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena on Mar. 8th. Watch all the NBA action live at 10:30pm EST online!

Yeah, so believe it or not, but the Golden State Warriors have already clinched a spot in the NBA playoffs as they host the second place Boston Celtics. The Celtics are 40-24 in the NBA’s Eastern Conference which puts them only 3 games behind the reigning champion Cleveland Cavaliers. Amir Johnson, 29, and his Celtic squad will hope to get this big win on the road against a tough Warriors team and get that much closer to clinching their own playoff spot.

The Warriors have a league leading record of 52-11 as they head into this home game against Boston. Golden State are playing .500 ball and are 2-2 since losing the services of stud all-star Kevin Durant, 28, who was has been off the floor since injuring his knee in a 112-108 loss to the Washington Wizards on Mar. 1st.

The Celtics are a young team looking to make a splash in the playoff picture and a win on the road against the Warriors would let the league know this team is for real. Boston is young, hungry and if they can control the boards and the tempo of this game, they may have a good chance at an upset road win. Can the Celtics snap their 2-game losing streak at Oracle? Watch it all online here and find out!

