Benfica Vs. Borussia Dortmund Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Match

Rex/Shutterstock

Benfica surprised Borussia Dortmund by taking the first win in the Round of 16. Now, the Germans look to rebound on March 8 and avoid elimination in the Champions League. Don’t miss it!

Home field advantage might be the key to Dortmund Borussia overcoming the deficit and advancing to the next round of the Champions League. The Bundesliga squad will welcome Sport Lisboa e Benfica (aka Benfica) to Westfalenstadion (aka the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Nordrhein-Westfalen) for the second leg. The match is set for 2:45 PM ET so tune in to see what happens.

Die Borussen lost 1-0 to the Aguias in the first meeting, so it’s not beyond the German side to pull it together and advance past the Portuguese players. “It would be very bad if we didn’t make it,” BVB defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, 28, said, per the BBC, who added that his team needs to play “300%” better in this second match.

The problem is that they won’t be operating at 100%, as they’ll be without Mario Gotze, 24, and Marco Reus, 27, as the two players are sidelined with injuries. Mario fell during a 6-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen, according to ESPN, and will be out until April. “It’s a real blow,” manager Tomas Tuchel, said afterward.

“In the opening stages…Marco was the one who constantly got us going,” the BVB coach added, “who took the responsibility, who was alert. He has been incredibly stable for weeks now, he’s been playing at a high level and is an important character to have on the pitch.”

However, it might be an American who helps the Germans find success. Christian Pulisic, 18, might be given a starting spot to replace the injured Marco. While the Hershey, Pennsylvania native has been impressive during his time with BVB, but he hasn’t started a match since Feb. 11. He could be given the go-ahead in this match and hopefully, help Borussia triumph in their hour of need.

Who do you want to win this match, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Dortmund will defeat Benicia, or will the Germans take an L at home?

