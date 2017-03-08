Courtesy of Instagram

Oh no! Tristan Thompson may reportedly be hooking up with his ex Jordy Craig behind Khloe Kardashian’s back and we’ve got all the shocking details here!

Could it really be true? Tristan Thompson, , has reportedly been going back to his ex Jordy Craig, , and cheating on Khloe Kardashian, . The NBA star has allegedly been sleeping with the mother of his infant son Prince while still with Khloe, according to OK! magazine. “Tristan has been juggling both women this whole time,” a source told the publication. “Whenever he goes to Jordy’s he says it only to see the baby,” the insider reported, “but he’s still sleeping with her. It’s the perfect cover-up.”

If Tristan is sneaking around behind Khloe’s back, that’s just awful. Reportedly, “Khloe sees a future with Tristan,” the source said. “It would be a real kick to the gut if he’s been hooking up with Jordy behind her back all along.” Tristan and Khloe not only make a super cute couple, but things have seemed to be going well between them. Back on Feb. 24, the pair looked happy and in love in a picture Khloe posted from their vacation together. She even called Tristan “my love” in her caption! We hope this is not the end of their adorabel romance.

Reportedly, Khloe may be trying to ignore the warning signs about Tristan and Jordy after all the heartbreak she’s already been through. “After all her bad luck with men, Khloe would be too embarrassed to admit she got played again,” the source said. On Mar. 2, Khloe was trying to brush off some comments her ex James Harden made about her in Sports Illustrated. “Khloe’s done nothing but love and support every man’s she’s been with and to hear James jab at her like that hurts. He knew from day one that she lives her life in front of the cameras and he was cool with that. She told him they didn’t have to be out on public, but he insisted. He loved the spotlight just as she did, but it’s whatever, it’s cool,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com.

