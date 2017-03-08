T.I. & Tiny’s Show Officially Cancelled After 6 Seasons: Divorce Drama To Blame?

Courtesy of VH1

Say it ain’t so! After six seasons, ‘T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle’ is officially coming to an end, VH1 confirms. Interestingly, the news comes amidst the couple’s recent divorce drama — could that be the reason for the cancellation!?

T.I. and Tiny’s reality show on VH1 will premiere its sixth season on April 17, but, sadly, it will be the last. The series will conclude with eight episodes, appropriately ending on its 100th episode this spring.

“VH1 is incredibly proud of this long running series and our partnership with Tip and Tameka,” the network said in a statement to People. “For six years, they have opened their home and shared countless family moments with us. Reaching 100 episodes is a milestone and we couldn’t be more excited to bring viewers the highly anticipated season.”

Tiny just filed for divorce from T.I. in December, and the final season of T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle will surround them “working together to figure out their new normal.” The pair’s divorce hearing was actually just dropped last week, so the split is still far from official. Still, we have to wonder — could the show be ending because the relationship is over?

Meanwhile, the pair’s kids will also all have interesting storylines this season. T.I’s 17-year-old son, Messiah, is getting ready to head off to college, while Zonnique, 20, Tiny’s daughter, and Domani, 15, another one of T.I.’s sons, are working on their music careers. We’ll also get to see the pair’s kids King, 12, and Major Philant, 8, bonding with their brand new little sis, Heiress, 11 months.

Despite the divorce filing, T.I. and Tiny reunited on Valentine’s Day, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY heard that the rapper is convinced he’ll get girl back. “He’s telling Tiny he wants to be her rock again, just like old times,” our source revealed. “He’s reassured her that he’s going to take care of her and love her while she’s busy at work.” Aww!

