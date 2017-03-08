The 11 Greatest Rap Beefs Of All Time: Nicki Minaj & Remy Ma, Meek Mill & Drake, & More

REX/Shutterstock

The recent beef between Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj has reached a fever pitch, and it got us thinking about the other epic rap feuds over the years. So, we put together a list of the 11 greatest battles of all time! Check them out, right here.

1. Biggie Vs. Tupac

This goes without saying, really, but you may not know how it started. Tupac and Biggie actually used to be friends. However, one day Tupac was in a NY studio and was shot in the lobby and robbed. When he made his way to Biggie’s studio, he realized they they were shocked he was alive. While Pac was in jail, the BadBoy rappers started taking jabs at him, and Biggie released “Who Shot Ya,” about Pac. When he got out, Pac released “Hit Em Up,” and the feud continued until they were both killed by gang members, costing the world two very talented artists.

2. Jay Z Vs. Nas

This was one hell of a rollercoaster! The beef started back in 1996 with subtle jabs when Jay Z and Nas were both at the top of their game. Things got worse and worse until they put out full diss tracks, including Nas’ “Ether” which blatantly says “f*** Jay Z,” and was also the inspiration for Remy’s “ShETHER.” Luckily, they put the feud to rest in 2005, and in 2006 Nas actually signed with Def Jam, which Jay Z was in charge of.

3. Drake Vs. Meek Mill

Meek Mill seemed to have a problem with Drake’s friendship with Nicki, so he dissed him on Twitter in 2015. Drake first responded with the track “Charged Up,” and followed with the even more famous (and brutal) “Back to Back.” Meek clapped back with “Wanna Know,” and three more diss tracks which Drake has seemed to ignore ever since.

4. Nicki Minaj Vs. Remy Ma

Things got crazy after Remy released her new song “ShETHER” which was a biting diss track against Nicki. However, she claims that Nicki actually started it by doing “behind-the-scenes little cattiness things.” Yikes!

5. Dr. Dre Vs. Eazy E

Another feud that started friendly. Of course Dre and Eazy were in NWA together under Eazy’s Ruthless Records. After Ice Cube left, Dre wanted out as well, and used Suge Knight to force Eazy E to sign his release. Drama grew for years, from diss tracks to altercations, until Eazy died.

6. Chris Brown Vs. Soulja Boy

In early 2017, Soulja decided out of nowhere that he would threaten Chris and insinuate that he slept with CB’s exes Rihanna and Karrueche Tran. Chris came back with a plan to set up an official fight, but unfortunately it fizzled out before ever coming to fruition.

7. Lil Wayne Vs. Birdman

Another story of a friendship gone wrong. Birdman began as almost a surrogate father to Lil Wayne, fostering his talent since childhood and signing his to his Cash Money Records. They began to fray when Wayne called out Birdman for delaying his album again and again in 2014. After some back and fourth, he revealed in 2015 that he was suing Cash Money. He left the label and took his Young Money superstars Drake and Nicki with him. Tensions grow and diss tracks dropped until Wayne’s tour bus got shot, and he blamed Birdman and Young Thug. They made up in 2016, but things got worse again later in the year.

8. Drake Vs. Eminem

This was the beef that never was. Despite the fact that Drake and Slim Shady never had a problem with each other, this was probably one of the most hyped feuds. It all comes from rapper Joe Budden writing diss tracks about Drake, and Drake tweeting about it. Joe is on Eminem’s label, and New York’s DJ Ebro claimed that Eminem was going to write a diss track, AND that Drake was going to respond. This never happened, and eventually Drake brought Eminem out to perform “Forever” on his tour to prove everything was a-okay!

9. Azealia Banks Vs. Iggy Azalea

Azealia fights literally EVERYONE, but her feud with Iggy Azalea was special mostly because she called her “Igloo Australia” which is hilarious. It all started when XXL unveiled their Freshmen list of rappers, and Iggy was the only female. Azealia was pissed because she says Iggy “trivializes her culture.” Unfortunately, this beef never left Twitter and made it to a song.

10. Kanye West Vs. Wiz Khalifa

This has to be the only rap feud in which one rapper said the other has “cool pants.” It all started when Wiz complained that Kanye was going to call his album Waves, since his friend Max B uses the term “wavy.” Kanye clapped back in a HUGE rant after he thought Wiz was dissing his wife, calling him “corny” and saying he stole his sound from Kid Cudi. He also went in on his son Sebastian and said he let Amber Rose (“a stripper”) trap him. That was basically the end of it.

11. Lil Kim Vs. Nicki Minaj

Lil Kim is another rapper who goes after EVERYONE, but she started on Nicki in 2010 after thinking that Nicki took “subliminal shots” at her and “jacked her swag.” However, the real catalyst was when Kim said Nicki didn’t acknowledge her when they ran into each other in public. Drake has since defended Nicki saying she’s the best female rapper.

