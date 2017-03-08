‘Survivor’ Premiere Recap: Which ‘Game Changers’ Were Sent Home First?

It’s hard to believe the season premiere of ‘Survivor’ was the 500th episode of the show. So it only made sense that this season’s theme was ‘Game Changers,’ with some of the best competitors to ever play the game — which meant they were all huge targets.

Game Changers kicked off like every season of Survivor — everyone was on a boat and had to get all their things to the island. Here was the break downs of the tribes:

Mana tribe: Caleb Reynolds, Jeff Varner, Malcolm Freberg, Tony Vlachos, Troyzan Robertson, Aubry Bracco, Ciera Eastin, Hali Ford, Michaela Bradshaw and Sandra Diaz-Twine.

Nuku tribe: Andrea Boehlke, Cirie Fields, Debbie Wanner, Sarah Lacina, Sierra Dawn-Thomas, Brad Culpepper, JT Thomas, Ozzy Lusth, Tai Trang and Zeke Smith.

Nuku had the first advantages; there were two tool boxes knotted under the water so the first team to get theirs unlocked would get everything it; naturally Ozzy got it first, so the Nuku tribe got that. Then Sierra found the first secret advantage, an immunity that could be used when 13 people remained or when 6 people remained.

Naturally there was already a lot of people pointing fingers on both tribes — everyone here were champs, even if they went home early, they were game players. Tony, Ciera, and Cirie were obviously early targets (why it wasn’t Sandra, I had no idea!).

First Immunity Challenge Goes To…

Right before the first challenge, Jeff Probst revealed another twist: there will be no re-vote if there’s a tie at tribal. Instead, it will go right to an open discussion — if there’s no unanimous decision made, the two people who tied are safe and everyone else has to draw rocks.

During the challenge you could really tell these were all champs — the competition was neck and neck through out every step, but ultimately Nuku pulled out in front. So, who was a target for Mana? Well, Ciera. Everyone on the tribe pointed out she was already saying names, and she did vote her mother out before. So, the majority chose her, and told her they were choosing Michaela.

Michaela tried to keep her cool, but her attitude was still shown when she pouted around camp, and the group did not like that. Ultimately though, they stuck with their gut and Ciera was sent home first.

The Queen’s Reign

After tribal council, the scheming started and most fingers were still pointed at Tony, until finally Jeff Varner pointed his at Sandra. Tony has a win under his belt and Sandra has two, so it makes sense they’re both a huge threat. To be fair Tony was putting a target on his own back by sneaking around.

Basically, as a tribe, they were a freaking mess. At the immunity challenge, Nuku had a huge lead. Thanks to Malcolm — literally, Malcolm alone — Mana did a make a giant comeback and was at one point tied with Nuku and it all came down to a ring toss. Unfortunately JT just got there quicker and Mana took home the W, again.

After the loss, Tony became the Ciera as it seemed everyone gunning for him — everyone except Caleb. He agreed that Sandra was a bigger threat, and knew they had Malcolm’s vote too. So, they went to Michaela and Jeff to hope to sway them, too. Caleb had a good point: Tony was strong, so they should keep him around for now to help, while Sandra is not physically strong.

During tribal council, Michaela told Jeff it didn’t make sense to send home a strong player right now — which made Sandra afraid. But it didn’t matter — they all kept the “queen” for some reason, and instead sent home Tony. Ugh.

HollywoodLifers, were you happy to the "queen" stayed? What about Tony and Ciera? Which tribe do you like?