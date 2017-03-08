Scarlett Johansson Files For Divorce From Husband Romain Dauriac After 2 Years Of Marriage

REX/Shutterstock

The second time wasn’t a charm when it comes to marriage, as Scarlett Johansson has officially filed from divorce from husband Romain Dauriac. We’ve got the details of what she’s asking for in her new court papers.

Good news for guys everywhere, Scarlett Johnasson is going to be a single woman again! The stunning 32-year-old filed documents in a New York City court Mar. 7 citing that her marriage to Romain Dauriac is “irretrievably broken.” News of their separation first broke at the end of Jan. and sources told PEOPLE at the time that the pair had actually split up earlier in the summer of 2016. Now Scarjo has made things official and the divorce could get ugly as she’s asking for primary custody of their three-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy, while Romain wants joint custody and plans to move back to his native France.

“He would like to move to France with his daughter and Ms. Johansson does a lot of traveling,” Romain’s lawyer Harold Mayerson explained to Page Six. He promised that the case could get filled with drama as a result, saying “It will be an interesting process.” While the couple once split their time between Paris and New York, Manhattan has been the primary residence for the family. Scarlett is about to start a huge press tour for her highly anticipated film Ghost in the Shell which comes out on Mar. 31, so she’s going to be on the road quite a bit in the coming weeks. After all, she is the highest grossing female actress of all time, with her films raking in a whopping $3.6 billion.

Scarlett and Romain began dating in Nov. 2012 and got engaged in Sept. 2013. A year later they welcomed Rose and tied the knot in a small and intimate ceremony at the luxurious Ranch at Rock Creek in Philipsburg, Montana on Oct. 1, 2014. This was Scarlett’s second marriage, after her two-year union to Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, 40, fell apart in 2010. He moved on to marry Blake Lively, 29, and the blissfully happy couple have two young daughters. Hopefully one day Scarlett will finally find her Prince Charming, but we’re sure he’s going to have to he awfully special for her to take a third shot at marriage.

