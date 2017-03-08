Safaree Samuels Writing Scandalous Nicki Minaj Tell-All Book? His Plans Revealed

Things are about to get extra juicy! Safaree Samuels wants to reveal some crazy insight about his relationship with Nicki Minaj with his very own tell-all book. Find out all the EXCLUSIVE details here!

Safaree Samuels, 35, made an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show on March 7, where he discussed some personal topics about his former romance with Nicki Minaj, 34. He claimed that he wrote “100 %” of her songs and that Minaj was hooking up with Meek Mill while she was still dating him. As if that wasn’t revealing enough, it looks like the ex-beau has more to share and he’s going to write it out in a tell-all book.

“Safaree is not scared of Nicki Minaj one bit and he is not afraid of her team at all. He knows the time to strike is now and he wants to write a book and tell all on his relationship with Nicki. He didn’t even scratch the surface on Wendy Williams about what happened and how it was being with Nicki, and he would love to share all the good and bad about it. Now he just has to find the right book deal,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Whatever else Samuels has up his sleeve, Minaj won’t be going down without a fight. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, she plans to get back at her ex with a new song. What he said about her in the interview is something she refuses to tolerate.

“She is angry and feels majorly disrespected by Safaree’s Wendy Williams interview,” a source said. “Nicki is livid that Safaree would try to take so much credit for all of Nicki’s hard work. Nicki feels like the only person truly responsible for all of her success is herself.”

