Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Living Together & Neighbors Are Furious — They’re ‘Thugs’

There goes the neighborhood! Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are living together again, which is apparently AWFUL news for the community. The rekindled couple are viewed as ‘thugs’ around the San Fernando Valley, according to a new report. Here’s the scoop!

What makes a good neighbor? Perhaps someone who’s quiet, friendly, and respectful? Well, Rob Kardashian, 29, and Blac Chyna, 28, are none of those things, according to TMZ. The entertainment website claims Rob moved back into Blac’s house in the San Fernando Valley about a week ago, and the neighbors are NOT feeling it for a number of reasons. One, the sock designer reportedly parks his car on the front lawn because Blac’s garage is already full with rides of her own. Two, neighbors claim the couple are SUPER noisy at all hours of the night…possibly because of their non-stop bickering.

Making matters even worse, the community doesn’t like the kind of company the reality stars keep. The neighbors said their visitors look like “thugs” and “riffraff” because instead of getting into the couple’s home through the front door, they apparently jumped a wall and avoided security. Additionally, neighbors fear Rob and Blac will bring down the community’s value with their reckless behavior. At this point police have no choice but to put their mansion under strict watch due to all the complains. Sounds like nobody is going to be borrowing a cup of sugar from them any time soon.

So, does this mean Rob and Blac have officially reunited since they’re living together again? The last time we checked in the with on-again off-again couple, the mother-of-two was lusting after Future (AND Kanye West) and had no intention of reconciling with her ex-fiancé. Things must have changed when Nicki Minaj swooped in and snuck Future under her wing. Poor Blac must have felt so lonely at that time, and Rob is always going to be a comfortable and safe choice for a partner. How long will they last this time?

