Remy Ma Desperate For Nicki Minaj To Respond To Harsh Diss Tracks? — The Truth

After Remy Ma dropped not one, but two, vicious diss tracks about Nicki Minaj, there’s been speculation that she’s dying for a response! Well, Remy weighed in on all of that and she had some choice words for Nicki. You’ve got to watch this…

Remy Ma, 36, has been nothing but cutthroat in her ongoing feud with Nicki Minaj, 34. Rumor has it, that she’s been desperately waiting for a response from Nicki after she dropped two scathing diss tracks about the “Anaconda” singer. But, don’t believe everything you hear. “I was never waiting for a response… I shut you down, and that’s it,” Remy admitted in a Facebook Live session with Another Round on March 7. But, there’s more…

Remy sang a different tune than we’ve been used to in the past few weeks during her sit down. She’s been pretty brutal when spitting rhymes about Nicki that contained wild allegations, where she accused Nicki of getting butt injections, sleeping with Trey Songz, 32, using a ghostwriter and more. However, Remy revealed that she’s done with the disses. What?!

“So here’s the thing. First of all, I do not condone or recommend the tearing down of another female,” Remy explained. “I embrace females.” Remy admitted that she’s only out to make money. “I don’t care about anything else, no cattiness.”

Remy revealed that she hit back at Nicki because of “behind the scenes” things that were going on. She said that in the case that someone [aka Nicki] pisses her off, then “run for cover,” because that’s when her care goes out the window. But, she admitted that “it’s over now.”

Remy even said, “I actually liked her [Nicki].” She left Nicki with one last message, and although she was civil, she was still fierce. “I still don’t have a problem with her, but don’t try to come for me… it’s over now,” she said. “If she wants to say something then cool, but I said what I had to say and that’s really it. I don’t care.” Hmm…

And, if you were waiting for a response from Nicki, don’t hold your breath. Like HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY told you, “Nicki is feeling that she will remain silent, let it blow over and hopefully people will forget about it.” Although we heard that Nicki’s friends, such as Lil Wayne, 34, and Drake, 30, were encouraging her to hit back at Remy, she’s remaining silent on this one. Kill em’ with kindness, Nicki!

