‘L&HH’: Rasheeda ‘Sticking Up’ For Husband Kirk Frost After Baby Claims — ‘She’s In Denial’

‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Rasheeda is still ‘sticking up’ for her husband Kirk Frost after Jasmine Washington boldly claimed he fathered her child, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Even after the baby mama drama, Rasheeda is ‘in denial.’

Rumors have been swirling for months that Kirk Frost, 47, cheated on his wife Rasheeda, 34, and fathered a child with his alleged side chick Jasmine Washington, 27. She shockingly came forward with the wild allegations during the premiere episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta on March 6. Even so, “Kirk is still trying to duck out and deny that it’s his baby and the crazy thing is Rasheeda’s sticking up for him,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “So many people are telling her to get a divorce, that she needs to leave his cheating ass.” Yikes!

“But she is just living in a fantasy world and keeping the blinders on,” our source added. “She just can’t stand the idea that they don’t have this perfect marriage and she would rather live in denial than admit the truth. He was cheating on her when she was pregnant and now this, it’s like how much is it going to take for her to wake up and walk away.” Rasheeda definitely look distressed when Kirk told her about the claims, immediately after Jasmine confronted him at a party.

Karlie Redd, 38, made the discovery while dropping by Joseline Hernandez’s masquerade bash on the premiere episode. When she notices her man Yung Joc, 33, talking to a woman by the bar (Jasmine), she begins hitting her with several tough questions. Karlie asked Jasmine how she had a baby recently while her man was away, and Jasmine claimed it was Kirk’s love child.

The drama is going to get even more intense as the season progresses, since Jasmine reportedly filed a lawsuit in Atlanta, demanding a paternity test from Kirk and $2,500 a month in child support for her son Kannon Mekhi Washington. He was born in the summer of 2016.

