Obama ‘Livid’ With Trump After Wiretapping Claim: Undermines POTUS’ ‘Integrity’

REX/Shutterstock

Now this is serious business. President Barack Obama is reportedly ‘livid’ at President Donald Trump over his claim that he wiretapped him, as the accusation undermines ‘the integrity of the office of the president’!

We just got a hell of a lot more scoop on how former President Back Obama feels about President Donald Trump‘s allegation that he wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential election. Obama’s team denied the claim almost immediately, and voters have now learned that the former president was “livid over the accusation,” according to a March 8 report from the Wall Street Journal. But his reaction did not stop there, as a new tweet from an NBC reporter indicates there was far more to the story.

“Regarding President Obama’s reaction to his successor’s unsubstantiated wiretapping claims, a source close to the former president tells NBC News Mr. Obama ‘rolled his eyes,'” read an excerpt from an upcoming NBC News story that was tweeted by NBC News national correspondent, Peter Alexander, on March 8. “This person familiar with the president’s thinking says Mr. Obama believes the claims ‘undermine the integrity of the office of the president,’ but don’t undermine his own integrity, because ‘he didn’t do it.'”

NEW: Obama wasn't livid, but "rolled his eyes" in reax to Trump's wiretapping claims. More new details here. 👇 pic.twitter.com/YwgbXkBBHg — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) March 8, 2017

“The source says the former president ‘is much more concerned by President Trump kicking people off their health insurance, not staffing the government, not being prepared for a crisis, rolling back regulations so that corporations can pollute the air and water and letting mentally unstable people buy guns with no problems whatsoever.’ ‘He cares about all those things much more than what President Trump tweets at the TV each morning.'”

While Peter noted in his tweet that “Obama wasn’t livid” in reaction to Trump’s wiretapping claim, that statement contradicts the report from The Wall Street Journal. It is unclear if the two news outlets were using different sources.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Obama had the right reaction to Trump’s claim that he wiretapped him? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.