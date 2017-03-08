NIKE Debuts First Hijab For Muslim Athletes & People Are Thrilled

Courtesy of Instagram

Talk about incredible innovation! Sporting empire NIKE debuted its first-ever activewear hijab on Mar. 8 for athletic Muslims, and the online feedback has been nothing but positive. Check out how people are celebrating the launch, right here!

Congratulations NIKE for painting the way of multicultural athletic wear! The multinational corporation that has kept longstanding ties with the NBA, NFL, and Olympics launched an athletic hijab on Mar. 8 that’s quickly become the talk of the town. Inspired by the Saudi Arabian runner Sarah Attar, 24, NIKE created the groundbreaking Pro Hijab specifically designed to keep your hair covered on the race track. People all over the world are celebrating the life-changing merchandise, so check out the tweets!

These Nike Hijab Pros low key lit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BRnO6itU8v — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) March 8, 2017

Nike got the Hijab's now, which is dope af!!…now all we need is Nike durags for the culture — KD (@elitelife_kd) March 8, 2017

As a Nike staff, i gotta say i'm proud of Nike for coming out with "Hijab Pro" for Muslim female athletes. Thank you @Nike — Fiq (@SyafiqYusri) March 7, 2017

Major Mainstream retailers finally acknowledge the needs of Muslim women… Nike makes Pro Hijab Atheletic Wear… https://t.co/GoZ0n1abQx — Muna AbuSulayman منى (@MunaAbuSulayman) March 7, 2017

Nike got me thinking about wearing the hijab — H 🇩🇲 (@Hkwest) March 8, 2017

Invest in Nike now, this is just amazing! pic.twitter.com/fXPv8SMUtF — Nas (@nasssssif) March 8, 2017

This is an absolute first in the world of sports! The Pro Hijab, made from stretchy material similar to spandex, is designed as a lightweight and breathable pull-on. It comes in three different colors — black, grey and obsidian, and will hit NIKE stores in 2018. But that’s not the only good news! The Pro Hijab is already a favorite amongst professional Muslim athletes, including Sarah, figure skater Zahra Lari, and Egyptian running coach Manal Rostom.

Zahra stands by the product so much that she even posted a picture of herself wearing it on Instagram. “Can’t believe this is finally here,” she captioned the photo. “I’m super super excited to announced the Pro Hijab! So proud to be a part of this incredible journey #nikewomen #girlpower.” As for NIKE, they’re just as eager to put the design on the market next year. “The Nike Pro Hijab may have been more than a year in the making, but its impetus can be traced much further back, to an ongoing cultural shift that has seen more women than ever embracing sport,” said the sporting empire in a statement.” All good things take time, right?

HollywoodLifers, are you going to buy or support the Pro Hijab when it comes out in 2018?

