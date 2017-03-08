Nicki Minaj Totally Ignoring Remy Ma Drama: She’s ‘Winning’ With Silence

Nicki Minaj is taking the high road — and it’s paying off! Regardless of Remy Ma’s two diss tracks, Nicki has not yet responded, and she reportedly feels that she’s ‘won’ by staying quiet!

Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma‘s feud gets more intense by the day, but not on Nicki’s side. On the past two diss tracks — “Shether” and “Another One” — Remy has gone in on the 34-year-old rapper, calling her every name in the book, but Nicki knows that it’s all lies, and she’s not hiding out.

Nicki feels that she is “winning by silence,” an insider told TMZ, bye enjoying Paris Fashion Week and taking the high road by not even mentioning Remy’s name. Nicki is being encouraged by friends like Lil Wayne to come back with a diss track, but as HollywoodLife.com previously told you, she doesn’t have any plans to do so right now.

“Nicki Minaj is feeling that she will remain silent, let it blow over and hopefully people will forget about it,” a source told us exclusively. “It’s kind of surprising to Nicki’s friends, because it makes it look like she is admitting defeat.” She also wasn’t impressed by the second song, with our source adding that she was upset but that track “didn’t have the same feel,” and that Remy “should have quit while she was ahead.”

Meanwhile, on March 7 Remy hosted a Facebook Live conversation and threatened people not to piss her off — and if you do then “run for cover.”

“There’s nothing even to think about. Realistically there’s a lot that was going on, the record thing. I felt like as women, that you’re supposed to say, in any field, you’re supposed to think you’re the best damn one that’s out there,” she said. “You should never feel like you’re number two to anybody, that’s how I’ve always been. I don’t care what anyone says, I just think that I’m the sh-t. Don’t try to come for me.”

Well for now, it’s nice to see Nicki taking the high road! HollywoodLifers, do you think she should fire back at Remy Ma? Let us know!