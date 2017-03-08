Nicki Minaj Rocks Wild Long Hair Down To Her Ankles — Love Or Loathe?

SplashNews/REX/Shutterstock

Nicki Minaj just debuted a brand new hairstyle and we are totally shocked! Nicki stepped out with her hair down to her ankles and we can’t decide if we love her new long hair or if we loathe it. What do you guys think? VOTE.

Nicki’s new floor-length hair was done by celebrity hairstylist, Neal Farinah, and he posted a video of Nicki flipping her hair with the caption, “INCHES : LOVE MY JOB. @nickiminaj @parisfashionweek2017 #nealfarinahsalon #nealfarinahsaloninc #hairstylist #lovemyjob.” Nicki looked fabulous when she stepped out wearing a full Alaia ensemble, styled by Maher Jridi.

She rocked a leather bralette which showed off insane cleavage and her chest was practically spilling out of the top, which she paired with a matching high-waisted mini skirt. On top of her outfit she rocked a vintage YSL fur coat and black So Monroe sunglasses.

The best part of Nicki’s entire look for the evening, though, wasn’t her sexy outfit, but her hair which literally fell to her ankles. She kept hair long, jet black locks down and parted in the middle and her extra long weave had natural waves to it. She couldn’t stop showing off her hair and posted a ton of videos of herself twirling around with her long locks in her hand.

While we do think Nicki’s hairstyle is so cool, we can’t imagine how hard it must have been to maintain the look all day long! What do you guys think of Nicki’s long hair — do you love it or loathe it? VOTE.

