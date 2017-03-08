Melania & Ivanka Trump Choose Not To Wear Red For International Women’s Day

AP Images

Melania & Ivanka Trump hosted a luncheon at the White House on March 8th in honor of International Women’s Day & conspicuously, neither of them wore red. The color red has been adopted by the organizers of the Women’s March for today’s ‘Day Without Women’ movement to protest the inequality faced by women in the workplace. However, neither Trump is supporting the protest — what do you guys think?

Both Melania Trump, 46, and Ivanka Trump, 35, have been receiving major criticism about their outfit choices recently, especially because they’ve been wearing expensive dresses and non-American designers. So, on March 8th, Melania and Ivanka hosted a luncheon in the State Dining Room of the White House to celebrate International Women’s Day and neither woman wore red, causing a bit of a stir.

Melania opted to wear a simple black $2,490 sleeveless Ralph Lauren Salena Stretch Wool dress and Ivanka went with a $1,450 purple ROKSANDA Laurana bow-embellished stretch-cady dress. At least Ivanka wore purple, which is one of the three suffrage colors — white, purple and green. So why are people freaking out that both ladies didn’t wear red? It’s because the organizers of the Women’s March on Washington launched a new campaign, ‘Day Without Women,’ which is a movement protesting economic inequality and prejudice faced by women in the workplace. The Women’s March tweeted, “If you believe women’s rights are human rights, join us in wearing red as a sign of solidarity & revolutionary love for a #DayWithoutAWoman.”

Even though Ivanka and Melania are both women and chose not to wear red on this day, the movement didn’t begin until this year when Donald Trump was elected president and wearing red is to show that you’re protesting against Trump’s policies and practices. So, can you blame them for not choosing to wear red? Plus, Ivanka did wear the suffrage color purple and tweeted, “Today, we celebrate women and are reminded of our collective voice and the powerful impact we have on our societies and economies. #IWD2017”

What do you guys think of Melania and Ivanka not wearing red?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.