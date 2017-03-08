Lil Kim Thinks Nicki Minaj Is ‘Done’ In Rap For Not Dropping Diss Track Against Remy Ma

Lil’ Kim is throwing a #NickiMinajIsOverParty and everyone is invited! Nicki Minaj hasn’t responded to Remy Ma’s duo of diss tracks and HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that this silence has Lil’ Kim thinking Nicki’s time in the rap game is up.

Lil’ Kim, 42, thinks that Nicki Minaj, 34, is “done,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “Any real so-called queen of rap would have already come back swinging like “Iron” Mike [Tyson] with diss track after diss track after diss track. Instead, Nicki’s running around in circles like she’s [Floyd] Mayweather fighting [Manny] Pacquiao in Vegas.”

Yikes. To keep with the boxing metaphors, Nicki has been lying on the mat since Remy Ma, 36, delivered a 1-2 punch with her diss tracks “Shether” and the appropriately titled “Another One.” Since Remy took the feud to a new level, Nicki has been spotted twerking to Drake, 30, and hanging out at Paris Fashion Week with one of her breasts hanging out. The one place she hasn’t been seen is in a recording studio to give her response to Remy.

Many expected Lil Kim to follow Remy’s example and tear down Nicki with a diss track of her own, but the “Magic Stick” singer figured that Remy’s got this. “I’m not even thinking about that,” she told Billboard magazine. “First of all, after hearing “Shether,” that sh*t is so hard, Remy don’t need no damn help.”

It’s possible that fans never hear Nicki’s response to Remy’s sick burns, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Nicki thinks she has “nothing to prove” by engaging in this beef. She reportedly plans on winning by staying silent, which has Lil Kim rolling her eyes.

“Kim’s laughing at Nicki’s lame excuse,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com “Instead of Nicki trying to cover-up the fact she copied Kim’s style, she should have covered up that tit! That would have been the best thing for her to do.” Oooh. Yes, Nicki’s bare-boob wardrobe choice seemed to escalate her other feud with Lil Kim, as many fans thought Nicki was ripping off the dress Kim wore to the 199 MTV Video Music Awards. Between Remy and Kim, Nicki has plenty of beef to go around.

Do you agree with Kim and that Nicki is “done,” HollywoodLifers? Or do you think she’ll put herself back at the top of the rap world by releasing her own diss tracks?