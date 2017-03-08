Kylie Jenner Channels Nicki Minaj & Rocks Hair Down To Her Butt — See Sizzling Makeover

Courtesy of Instagram

Hottie! Kylie Jenner is never one to miss out on a big new trend, so she’s hopped on board the super long hair train with her locks flowing down past her butt. We’ve got the Nicki Minaj copycat style pics, right here.

While it seems like a lot of celebs lately are getting on the shaved head train, Kylie Jenner is joining her big sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, as well as Nicki Minaj in rocking extra-long locks. The 19-year-old showed off her incredible makeover in a pic Mar. 7 where she was giving props to her favorite FashionNova knit leggings and a matching off-the-shoulder top that showed off her enviable cleavage. Kylie always looks totally flawless, and the new extensions are totally the rage right now.

Inches bih… 🎀 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 7, 2017 at 3:17pm PST

Nicki, 34, took things even farther when she just debuted hair down to her ankles, so we’ll see if any of the Kardashian-Jenner ladies are willing to go that distance with the style. Her locks are so long she could easily trip over them if she isn’t careful. The rapper is at Paris Fashion Week so she was likely making a style statement and won’t use it as an everyday look.

Kylie’s super long hair didn’t detract at all from her incredibly dangerous curves, as she flaunted her tiny waist and toned bare abs in her adorable outfit. Never one to miss a promotional opportunity, she snapped her selfie with a smartphone encased with a cover from her official Kylie Shop. The reality star is such a hair chameleon and we can’t wait to see what look she tries out next. For right now, she’s totally twinsies with her big sisters in the butt-length locks department.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kylie’s extra long locks? Do you love them or do you like it when she wears her hair shorter in a bob-style?

