Kristen Stewart Makes ‘Complete Splash’ With Shaved Head At Party

Just one day after Kristen Stewart debuted a gorgeous smokey eye, bold red lip and slicked back dark hair, she stunned with a major hair makeover! See why she did it below!

Kristen Stewart rocked a super sexy beauty look on March 7, at a Q&A for her new film Personal Shopper.

Just one day later, Kristen was unrecognizable. Not only was her hair completely shaved off into a buzz cut, but it was platinum blonde! She showed off the look at the Personal Shopper premiere in L.A. on March 8.

Her makeup artist Jillian Dempsey posted a pic and wrote: “What a difference a day makes #kristenstewart so punk👊🏼 hair by talented @bridgetbragerhair.”

Her hairstylist Bridget Brager wrote on Instagram: “We tried something a little different today…” That’s for sure! She looks so different!

HollywoodLife.com had a source at the Personal Shopper after party in Los Angeles where Kristen debuted the new look. The source told us EXCLUSIVELY: “Kristen was there ever so briefly, but she made a complete splash. Some people were disappointed that she wasn’t there at first, but little did they know she was there — just obviously bald. Once people figured it out, word spread fast and everyone was talking about it.”

“She was in a good but reserved mood and wasn’t very talkative, but she did tell the crowd out loud that she did it for a role!” the source continued.

Well, we can’t wait to see the next project Kristen is working on, especially since it involves her having a blonde buzz cut!

