Kristen Stewart Shows Off Toned Abs In Bralette At ‘Personal Shopper’ Premiere

REX/Shutterstock

Kristen Stewart shocked us all when she arrived on the red carpet at the ‘Personal Shopper’ film premiere in LA on March 7th with a buzz cut. She paired her drastic new hairstyle with a sexy black ensemble and we actually love her outfit — what do you guys think?

Kristen Stewart, 26, headed to the LA premiere of her new film, Personal Shopper, on March 7th and she looked shockingly different! KStew shocked the world when she debuted a brand new platinum blonde buzz cut, and while we’re not so sure we love her new hair, we definitely loved her all-black outfit.

Kristen literally looked like G.I. Jane in this entire look and we kind of love it. She opted to wear all-black, of course, and she donned a tiny little black A.L.C. bra top and a pair of black Sally LaPointe Pre-Fall 2017 trousers. KStew’s tiny black bralette featured skinny spaghetti straps and a criss-cross back, and she opted to go braless underneath. She paired the crop top with a pair of black tailored trousers with a sheer corset waist band and a long silver zipper down the entire front.

The skinny leg trousers were amazing and the corset band cinched in her tiny waist, showing off her insanely toned abs. We actually really love her outfit because it’s the perfect mix of menswear and chic, instead of her usual skinny jeans, t-shirt, and leather moto jacket ensemble.

We are loving Kristen’s entire outfit and she looks better than ever and super toned, but we still can’t get over her brand new shaved head. What do you guys think of Kristen’s all-black ensemble — do you love it as much as we do?

