‘L&HH’: Kirk Frost Leaving Wife Rasheeda For Alleged Baby Mama Jasmine?

Jasmine Washington shockingly claimed ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Kirk Frost fathered her child and cheated on his wife Rasheeda, so is he actually leaving his other half? Keep reading for EXCLUSIVE details on what Kirk plans to do next.

Things got heated during the premiere episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta‘s sixth season on March 6. Rasheeda Frost, 34, shockingly found out about her husband Kirk Frost‘s, 47, side chick and alleged baby mama Jasmine Washington, 27. Unfortunately, “Kirk will never stop these games but he’s also never going to leave Rasheeda,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Jasmine has been going around saying that Kirk is gonna leave his wife for her but that’s never going to happen. He tells these side chicks what they want to hear but that’s all it is, sweet talking. Jasmine should know he is never going to leave his wife for her or any of them.”

“The only way a divorce will happen between Kirk and Rasheeda is if she demands one and it doesn’t seem like there’s anything he can do to her to make that happen,” our source added. “She would rather look the other way and live with him cheating than give up on their marriage.” Jasmine continues to claim that Kirk stepped out on his marriage and is the father of her child, but he is sticking to his side of the story. He assured his wife Rasheeda it was all lies.

Rasheeda and Kirk have been married since 2009, so they have a lot of history together, making it even harder for fans to process that he would possibly cheat on her. The pair also shares two sons, Ky and Karter. During the premiere episode, Jasmine boldly declared that Kirk even visited her in the hospital when their baby boy was born. She is reportedly raising their young son with Rodney Bullock, who was said to be her “ex” on L&HH, according to MediaTakeOut.com.

Joseline Hernandez, 30, previously said that Kirk had an alleged romance with a side chick who was not his wife, long before the show aired. She claimed that Kirk had a baby with a “stripper,” when she appeared on The Real in Jan. 2017. During the first episode of L&HH, Kirk told Rasheeda he only knew of Jasmine from a “strip club.” Hopefully, this isn’t as bad as it looks!

