Jasmine Washington On Claims Kirk Frost Is Her Baby Daddy: ‘I’m Telling The Truth’

Jasmine Washington is the alleged side chick of ‘Love & Hip Hop’s Kirk Frost! Not only did she accuse him of cheating on his wife with her, but she claimed that he is the father of her baby! Now, she’s taking it a step further. You have to see this…

Kirk Frost, 47, cannot be happy right now. After Jasmine Washington, 27, showed up to the masquerade party on the season 6 premiere of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, now, she’s causing a bigger blowout with her latest Instagram photo! She posted a sexy snap on March 7, in fishnets with her booty on display, where she defended her claims that Kirk is the father of her 6-month-old baby, Kannon Mekhi Washington! “I’m not tryna stunt, I’m just telling you the truth I swear..,” Jasmine captioned the sultry photo. She even used the hashtag, “lhhatl,” clearly referencing the dispute that she and Kirk got into over her claims on the season 6 premiere.

I'm not tryna stunt, I'm just telling you the truth I swear.. #lhhatl A post shared by Jasmine Washington (@jasminebleu) on Mar 7, 2017 at 10:45am PST

The internet went nuts on Jan. 30. when a report claimed that Jasmine filed court docs that claimed Kirk was the father of her baby. In the alleged docs, where his name was reportedly left out of the child’s birth certificate, she claimed that he supported her financially and gave her the use of a car; just like she said on the L&HH season 6 premiere March 6. Jasmine even claimed that she had receipts.

However, when she reportedly dumped Kirk, that’s when he allegedly cut her off financially, according to the reported docs. Jasmine reportedly wanted Kirk to take a DNA test and appear in court. Wow.

To make matters worse, Joseline Hernandez, 30, even revealed that Kirk had a reported romance with a side chick who was not his wife, Rasheeda, before the news even broke. She claimed that Kirk had a baby with a “stripper,” when she appeared on The Real in Jan. 2017. Interestingly enough, Kirk claimed on the premiere that he knows Jasmine from a strip club…

While Jasmine continues to claim that Kirk is the father of her child, he continues to deny everything. On the season 6 premiere of L&HH, he even acted like he wasn’t sure they’d ever met! But, according to Jasmine, he was pumping cash her way to support her baby. Once all hell broke loose on the premiere, Kirk ran right to Rasheeda and told her it was all lies, so she heard everything from him first. We can’t wait to see how this plays out!

