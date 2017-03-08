‘L&HH’: Rasheeda & Kirk Frost: Did His Baby Mama Go Into Hiding From Haters?

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Kirk Frost of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ fame has an alleged side chick — Jasmine Washington — and in an explosive turn of events, she’s been claiming that he’s the father of her baby. We’ve learned that Jasmine has been taking a lot of hate for it, and even fearing for her own safety!

“Jasmine Washington, 27, is getting a lot of hate on the streets of Atlanta right now,” a source close to the Love & Hip Hop camp tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “People are mad at her, calling her a home wrecker,” the insider adds. Her alleged relations with Kirk Frost, 47, while he was still married to Rasheeda certainly has complicated things, and it’s not surprising that people are pissed!

To protect herself and 6-month-old baby Kannon Mekhi Washington, Jasmine is laying low, our source adds: “She’s getting a lot of backlash over this, and she’s hiding out right now.” There you have it!

As we previously knew, Jasmine reportedly filed court documents against Kirk, claiming that he is the father of her child. And as we saw in the L&HH season premiere on March 6, Jasmine claimed that while they were together, he gave her money and a car — and that she’s got receipts. “I’m not tryna stunt, I’m just telling you the truth I swear.. #lhhatl,” she also told her Instagram followers on March 7, obviously defending her side of the story once again:

I'm not tryna stunt, I'm just telling you the truth I swear.. #lhhatl A post shared by Jasmine Washington (@jasminebleu) on Mar 7, 2017 at 10:45am PST

Okay, so maybe she’s physically in hiding, but she’s certainly not being shy on social media!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kirk is really the father of Jasmine’s baby? Or is she making it all up?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.