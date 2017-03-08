Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: She ‘Definitely Worries’ He Will Cheat

Image Courtesy of Instagram

NBA players aren’t exactly known for being the most faithful guys, but that’s who Khloe Kardashian keeps choosing to date. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s definitely afraid beau Tristan Thompson might cheat on her, especially after ex-hubby Lamar Odom broke her heart.

Professional basketball players are ballers both on the court and off, yet Khloe Kardashian just can’t stay away from the sexy athletes. She’s been burned by two former loves from the NBA and now she’s hoping current boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 25, won’t do her wrong as well. “Khloe has definitely been scarred by her troubled relationships with Lamar Odom and James Harden. She always gives herself up completely when she falls in love, only to be left heartbroken. She trusted Lamar implicitly despite hearing rumors about his bad behavior. Same thing with James. These failed relationships have given her some serious trust issues,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The 32-year-old doesn’t have to worry though, because she finally picked a solid guy with the Cleveland Cavaliers star. “Tristan isn’t cheating on Khloe. He’s totally head over heels for her and showers her with love. He knows it can be hard being a NBA player’s wife or girlfriend so he assures her all the time he loves her,” our insider adds.

Khloe and Tristan started their relationship just a few months before his NBA season started, and the reality star has been the perfect basketball girlfriend, showing up for many of his home games and even renting a house in Cleveland so she can be close to her man. She’s really committed to making her relationship with Tristan work, and he’s rewarded her by being a faithful and loving boyfriend. She even wrote on her website back in Jan. that she was in love and “I feel incredibly clear and probably the happiest I’ve been in years.” Khloe totally deserves to have her “happy back” after all of the past heartbreak that both James and Lamar caused her.

