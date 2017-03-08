Khloe Kardashian ‘Has Spies’ To See If Tristan Thompson Is Cheating With Baby Mama Jordy

Courtesy of Instagram

A girl can never be too careful! Amid rumors that Tristan Thompson is cheating on Khloe Kardashian with baby mama Jordy Craig, the reality star has ordered her ‘spies’ to keep a watchful eye on the NBA star. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details, right here!

Poor Khloe Kardashian, 32, doesn’t know what to believe! On one hand, she trusts Tristan Thompson, 25, to be a loyal boyfriend, but on the other, she can’t ignore the cheating rumors that are buzzing around town. “She love Tristan wholeheartedly and he’s been nothing but a stand-up, loving man,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But she can’t help but worry sometimes. Khloe spends as much time in Cleveland as possible and has spies in every city his team plays in.”

After the rough ride the reality star went through with ex-hubby Lamar Odom, who could blame her for being extra cautious this time around? Khloe doesn’t necessarily have trust issues, but it doesn’t help that reports claim Tristan has been messing around with his baby mama Jordy Craig. “Tristan has been juggling both women this whole time,” a source revealed to OK! Magazine. “Whenever he goes to Jordy’s he says it only to see the baby, but he’s still sleeping with her. It’s the perfect cover-up.” Yikes!

This definitely isn’t the first time a basketball player has been accused of cheating, but the Good American designer is determined to find out the truth. “Khloe knows how groupies throw themselves at NBA players in every city,” the insider continues.”She’s definitely keeping tabs on him.” It would truly be a heartbreaking situation for Khloe if Tristan were two-timing her, especially after the unlucky-in-love streak she’s been on with Lamar, James Harden, and French Montana. The blonde stunner even called Tristan her “love” in a sweet vacation photo! We’re seriously going to cry if this romance ends poorly!

HollywoodLifers, should Khloe be spying on Tristan, or should she relax and trust him?

