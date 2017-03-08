Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid & More Beg For ‘Respect’ Of Women — Powerful Video

It’s International Women’s Day, and prominent figures in the fashion industry are begging the public to take notice. Watch Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and more take a stand and support equality for women everywhere.

62 women in the fashion industry took time out of their busy New York Fashion Week schedules last month to record a powerful message about women’s rights, and W magazine released the compilation, appropriately, on International Women’s Day/A Day Without A Woman, March 8.

In the video, models, designers, editors and more ask viewers to “respect yourself, respect women” because “women’s rights are human rights.” The quote might sound familiar — it comes from a speech Hillary Clinton, 69, made as First Lady in 1995. The participants, which include Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Sara Sampaio, Donna Karan and plenty more, speak various languages in the clip, as well.

This year, International Women’s Day hold a higher importance than ever, as it’s the perfect opportunity for the U.S. to take a stand against Donald Trump’s objectification of women. Organizers of the Women’s March in January created #ADayWithoutAWoman for March 8, 2017 to demonstrate how valuable women of all backgrounds are in the workplace, and females were urged not to work or shop on this day.

Here’s a full list of the other stars in this video: Aleksandra Woroniecka, Alexa Chung, Amanda Harlech, Anna Rubik, Anna Ewers, Anthony Vaccaerello, Armand Limnander, Audrey Marnay, Aurden Curtiss, Bella Hadid, Bouchra Jarrar, Camille Miceli, Carine Roitfeld, Caroline De Maugret, Carolyn Murphy, Catherine Baba, Chitose Abe, Christiane Arp, Cindi Leive, Donna Karan, Edgar Ramirez, Emmanuelle Alt, Eva Chow, faridaKhelfa, Gaja Repossi, Gelila Assefa Puck, Gianluca Longo, Hailey Baldwin, Hanne Gaby Odiele, Juan, Isabel Marant, Isilda Moreira, James Scully, Jeanne Damas, Joan Smalls, Julie De Libran, Kendall Jenner, Kirsten Owen, Laudomina Pucci, Linda Fargo, Liya Kebede, Lucy Norris, Marc Ascoli, Martine Sitbon, Mica Arganaraz, Michele Lamy, Natalia Vodianova, Noona Smith-Petersen, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Pierre Hardy, Ronnie Cooke-Newhouse, Roopal Patel, Sara Sampaio, Sarah Andelman, Sarah Burton, Sienna Miller, Simon Porte, Stefano Tonchi, Suzy Menkes, Tonne Goodman, Travis Scott, Virginia Smith, Winnie Harlow.

