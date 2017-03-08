Kelly Rowland Slams Rumors She Dissed ‘Great Friend’ Ciara’s Pic: That’s ‘Whack’

REX/Shutterstock

It’s all love between Ciara and Kelly Rowland! The Internet was buzzing when Kelly seemingly liked a hateful comment on a pic from Ciara’s pregnancy photo shoot, so now, the Destiny’s Child singer is setting the record straight!

Kelly Rowland is totally offended that people think she would ever say anything bad about Ciara! The latter posed for a nearly-naked photo with Russell Wilson and her son, Future Jr., from her Harper’s Bazaar pregnancy shoot on March 7, and fans quickly noticed that Kelly ‘liked’ a comment totally dissing it. Relax, though — it’s all a misunderstanding!

“This pic of my dear friend and her beautiful family makes my heart smile,” she wrote on Instagram. “I can’t believe how anyone would actually think I would “like” a negative comment about a woman I look at as a great Mom, awesome wife, and A sweetheart of a friend! Accidents do happen and this new “like” feature is WHACK. #findanewstory #ILOVETHEWILSONS.”

Phew, see guys — it was all just a misunderstanding! The original comment that Kelly accidentally liked was majorly harsh (“This is not a cute pic.. sorry…it’s no different than the one with the chick and her little boy…why must everyone prove a point by being in your bday suit”), so we’re really glad Kelly didn’t mean to hit the ‘heart’ button!

Ciara’s pregnancy shoot is absolutely stunning, with her posing in multiple different outfits and putting her bare baby bump on full display. She and Russell announced they were expecting their first child together just months after their July 2016 wedding, and by the looks of her huge belly, it looks like she could pop at any time now.

In her Harper’s Bazaar interview, the singer revealed she’s “super excited” about where she’s at in life, and gushed that her firstborn is SO ready to be a big brother. “He’ll randomly pull my shirt up and be like, ‘I want to see the baby,'” she beamed. Awww!

are you glad Kelly wasn't actually dissing Ciara? What do you think of the pregnancy shoot?

