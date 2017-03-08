Jessica Simpson Flaunts Toned Abs In Tiny Crop Top For New Campaign — See Pics

Image Courtesy of James Macari/jessicasimpson.com

Jessica Simpson, 36, looks drop-dead-gorgeous in the latest campaign for her fashion brand, Jessica Simpson Collection. The campaign stars Jessica and she looks better than ever in a little crop top and jeans, as she puts her insanely toned abs on full display. Not only do we love the photos of Jessica modeling her own line, we love the new Spring collection and can’t wait to shop it!

We love that Jessica always models her own collection — she always looks so good! For her latest Spring 2017 campaign, Jessica poses in a slew of sexy outfits and we love them all. Our favorite look is the bright red cropped Mixed-Knit Sleeveless Sweater which she paired with low-rise boyfriend jeans. The boyfriend jeans are so cool and completely covered in floral embroidery and patches. She topped the look off with brown leather wedges.

Some of the other looks from the campaign feature Jessica in a skin-tight, long-sleeve navy blue lace dress and she models the frock with a bunch of different shoes like bright blue pumps, strappy sandals, and lace-up heels. Plus, she also rocks a black and white patterned romper with a keyhole cutout on the stomach and black strappy heels.

Jessica is equally as excited about the new campaign, as she posted a pic on Instagram of a collage of herself with the caption, “In good company,” while the brand reposted the pic with the caption, “SLAY, @jessicasimpson Our #bossbabe is hitting all the right moves in #JessicaSimpsonCollection #Spring17”

We are obsessed with Jessica’s entire campaign and new collection and we can’t wait to shop it — can you guys?

