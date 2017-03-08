REX/Shutterstock

Drake who? Now that Jennifer Lopez is no longer dating the ‘Fake Lover’ rapper, she’s reportedly spending a lot of time with former baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez — that’s A-Rod if you’re nasty. And we have to admit, they would make a pretty hot couple!

“[Jennifer Lopez]’s new man is [Alex Rodriguez]. They’ve been quietly dating for a couple months. Her thing w/ Drake ended after TMZ reported he hooked up with French booty model /porn star Rosee Divine in Amsterdam back in January. This was after Drake spent Christmas with J. Lo and her family! She promptly kicked him to the curb. [She and A-Rod] haven’t gone public yet, but I can confirm this is absolutely true,” a source told lovebscott.com.

Well, now we know why earlier this week, Jennifer was so adamant about letting the world know she’s NOT dating Drake. If we were dating someone new, we wouldn’t want to be associated with one of our exes either. Anyway, the source went on to say that J. Lo’s relationship with A-Rod is very “real.”

“[A-Rod] was with [J. Lo] in Vegas during this latest leg of her Planet Hollywood Vegas show. They were all coupled up behind the scenes, not public, but absolutely not hiding their relationship around close friends and family. It is definitely for real,” the source added.

This is so perfect! Just like Jennifer, Alex has two kids — 12-year-old Natasha and 8-year-old Ella — from his marriage to Cynthia Scurtis. They divorced in 2008, and since then, he has dated Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, Torrie Wilson, and Anne Wojcicki. And now it looks like he can add Jennifer Lopez to that list.

HollywoodLifers, how would YOU feel about Jennifer Lopez dating Alex Rodriguez? Aren’t you looking forward to using their eventual couple name, “J-Rod”? Tell us below!

