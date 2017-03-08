‘Vanderpump Rules’: Jax Teases ‘Intense’ Season 5 Reunion — ‘Surprise Guests’ Will Pop Up

Here we go! ‘Vanderpump Rules’ is about to end its fifth season with an ‘intense’ reunion and some great surprises. Read on to find out what Jax Taylor revealed about the fun secrets!

The drama always continues to ensue on Vanderpump Rules, but what kind of moments can viewers expect when the cast gets together for the reunion? After filming last month, Jax Taylor, 37, spoke to E! News about what’s about to go down.

“It was really intense,” the reality star dished. “It’s going to be very surprising because I’m sitting next to James [Kennedy], they plotted me right next to James. People are going to be surprised.” Taylor added that there will be surprise guests looming in, although he kept it a secret on who exactly will be showing up.

The star then revealed if audiences will see more of him in future seasons. He’s not against the idea of coming back, despite the fact that he planned to stop several times. So never say never! “I say no, but then I’m kind of like, ‘Okay, I’ll do one more, I’ll do one more,’ I said that in the last three years. Of course I could do it, it’s hard to stay way from these guys.”

If Taylor doesn’t return to the series, then he’s going to stick with his plan of moving to Florida; if that doesn’t happen now, then it’ll happen someday. “It’s going to happen at some point,” he said. “I’d like to open a little bar on the water or something…that’s my intention. But I don’t know, who knows? It changes every week.”

HollywoodLifers, are you stoked for the Vanderpump Rules reunion? And what guest stars do you think will show up?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.