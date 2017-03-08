Corinne Olympios Engaged? — ‘The Bachelor’ Villain Spills On Post-Show Love Life

Although Corinne Olympios was sent home on ‘The Bachelor’, the world just can’t get enough of her! In a new interview, March 7, season 21’s villain revealed the truth about her relationship status after the show, and you’ll be shocked when you hear what she had to say!

Is Corinne Olympios, 24, off the market?! After multiple reports claimed that The Bachelor‘s most recent villain was engaged AND still spending time with Nick Viall, 36, [how is that possible at the same time?], she was quick to set the record straight! And, guys, it’s your lucky day! “No. I’m not engaged,” Corinne told E! News on March 7. “Are you kidding me? This is getting so ridiculous.” Corinne admited that she’s “getting fed up” with all of the rumors, especially the ones involving her rumored ex, Keith Berman…

The outspoken blonde dished the dirt on those pesky rumors about rekindling her relationship with her reported ex. “Keith Berman and I literally, literally are zero. Never were anything, never anything,” she said. “He is the last person on the planet that I ever thought would have a media scandal. What? I’m so confused.” LOL. One thing people aren’t confused about anymore, is if Corinne’s had any plastic surgery. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY spoke to Keith in Jan. 2017, and he admitted the truth behind her flawless figure! You can get that scoop, right here!

Moving on to the next rumor… Is Corinne seriously still spending time with current Bachelor, Nick, although she was sent home? “These rumors with him have got to stop,” she told E! “The rumor about me seeing Nick post show and having sex with Nick post show: That is just stupid.” Corinne admitted that the last time she came face-to-face with Nick was when he sent her home on The Bachelor, after she made it to the final four.

Although Corinne isn’t engaged, could there be a chance that she’s dating someone special? “Uh? No! None of that,” she shared with the site. In fact, she’s got her eyes set on something else — her career! And, no, we’re not referring to the multimillion dollar company she runs. “I’m totally focused on my clothing line,” she said. “I’m super focused on getting it. I have July deadlines and I am just hustling.” In true Corinne fashion, she always hustles to get what she wants. But, hopefully she’s taking some much needed naps in between those demanding deadlines!

The Bachelor season finale airs Monday night, March 13 and it’s down to two lucky ladies — Vanessa Grimaldi and Raven Gates. Who will go home with the final rose? Cast your vote in our poll, above!

