International Women’s Day: Why You Should Protest Planned Parenthood’s Defunding Today

International Women’s Day is today, March 8! The Planned Parenthood president has made the case to women everywhere as to why you should support the health care organization — which is being threatened by the Trump administration — on this day in particular. WATCH!

Need a reason to support Planned Parenthood? We’ll let the president of the organization tell you why. “It’s a definitely a war on women’s health care,” Cecile Richards said on CBS This Morning on March 8 about Congress’ move to defund Planned Parenthood. “Planned Parenthood operates just like every other hospital. We get reimbursed for services, and yet we are the only organization that’s been singled out by the Congress,” she explained. Support Planned Parenthood right here, and if you’re not convinced yet, WATCH the interview with Cecile below:

"We just simply won't turn our backs on American women," Planned Parenthood's @CecileRichards says https://t.co/t8XDfxJVew pic.twitter.com/xVVlO7EYAJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 8, 2017

“We are the only national women’s health care provider and we are extremely popular. We have supported more than 70% of the American people. So we’re a lot more popular than Congress,” Cecile added. Preach!

“Two and a half million women come to us every year for health care services. They depend on high quality, affordable care that includes family planning, cancer screenings…for many women, we’re their only doctor,” she also said, wearing a red dress in honor of International Women’s Day and a Day Without A Woman. “We provide access to safe and legal abortion, and we simply won’t turn our backs on American women,” she declared. And that’s how you take a stand!

Meanwhile, House Republicans unveiled a bill to repeal Obamacare (and therefore most of the Affordable Care Act) on March 6, which puts many millions of people at risk of not having insurance and affordable medical care. That being said, we’re glad that women like Cecile are standing up for the right to accessible health care during these tumultuous times. “We’ve been around for 100 years, and we’ll be around for 100 more,” she vowed.

