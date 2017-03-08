Image Courtesy Astralwerks/Brian Zif

This is major! Halsey posed for a super seductive photo and tweeted it along with some exciting music news that you just have to see!

Get pumped, Halsey fans! The 22 year-old music star announced the title of her new album with a sexy topless photo that she debuted on her Twitter. “im pleased to announce my upcoming album, this june,” she wrote. The new album will be called hopeless fountain kingdom due out in June she revealed before signing off with a “see you soon.” We’re so excited! Halsey looked glowing and gorgeous with her back to the camera, holding a rose close to her face. She posed completely topless and even offered some serious side boob.

im pleased to announce my upcoming album, this june, is titled: hopeless fountain kingdom. see you soon. ✨ pic.twitter.com/MsBA0ntyAk — h (@halsey) March 7, 2017

This will be the first bit of new music we hear from Halsey since she released “Not Afraid Anymore” on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack. It was a stunning electro-pop track that really showcased Halsey’s incredible vocals. Hopefully, we’ll get to hear more songs in the style of “Not Afraid Anymore” on her album!

Halsey recently came to the defense of her fans on Twitter after she felt people were dissing them. “Can u shut the f**k up and let people like things? How does any of this effect u in a way that requires ur comment,” she tweeted at one hater. The singer also wrote, “I met up with fans who sold me millions of albums. You got a verified check for making fun of me and yourself. Gooooo away.” Halsey even tweeted again after someone posted an article about an unfavorable experience meeting Halsey. “She tweeted that the article about me meeting up with fans was ‘the WORST’ before deleting it and writing that,” she tweeted. She later deleted all of those tweets, but at least Halsey’s fans know she has their back!

