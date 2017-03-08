Gabourey Sidibe: How I Dropped The Weight Thanks To Life-Saving ‘Last Resort’ Surgery

Courtesy of Instagram

In her very first memoir, Gabourey Sidibe has decided to open up about her decision to have weight loss surgery in May 2016. While recalling the exciting yet scary moment for readers, Gabby admits that it was her ‘last resort’.

The first time Gabourey Sidibe looked into having weight loss surgery she was 22 years old. Unfortunately at the time she was suffering from bulimia which could complicate the surgery, so a therapist suggested she wait a year or two before trying to have the surgery again. But at 32, fed up with her struggle and her insecurities, Gabby secretly had the gastric sleeve surgery in hopes she could save her own life.

“After eleven years of saying, ‘Surgery will be the last resort,’ I was finally here. At my last resort,” Gabourey writes in her memoir, “This Is Just My Face: Try Not To Stare”. She also admits that she would often get mad at herself and her body, but that she was trying so hard to change her mindset and the way she thought about herself.

“A couple of weeks after surgery I had to go to an ‘Empire’ screening,” Gabby continues. “I could already feel the difference in my weight. I usually swear on red carpets because of nervousness and wearing heels. I stayed completely dry. I was still spaced-out because of my [postsurgical] liquid diet, but I had much more red carpet endurance than I usually would..” Even better? “Everyone said I was glowing,” she gushed. Aw!

As for why Gabby ultimately went under the knife to get control of her life, she has a few reasons. “I did not get this surgery to be beautiful. I did not get this surgery to be beautiful. I did it so I can walk around comfortably in heels. I want to do a cartwheel. I want to not be in pain every time I walk up a flight of stairs. I want to stop worrying about losing my toes,” she explained. Bravo, Gabby! We’re so happy for her and we can’t wait to see her success as her weight loss journey continues.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think of Gabby’s drastic weight loss and decision to have surgery? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.