11 Sexy Women Who Shaved Their Heads & Looked Even Hotter

REX/Shutterstock

Kristen Stewart certainly isn’t the first female celebrity to shave off all her locks! Plenty of other women have also made the major hairstyle change…and still managed to look perfect. Check ’em out right here!

Fans were totally shocked when Kristen Stewart, 26, showed up to the premiere of her film Personal Shopper with a drastic new hairdo — she shaved off her locks and debuted a blonde, buzzed style instead! The big change was for her upcoming role in Underwater, and she’s following in the footsteps of some other gorgeous women who’ve also shaved it all off for the big screen.

Who could forget when Natalie Portman chopped off ALL her locks for V For Vendetta, which came out in 2006. This transformation was even crazier, too, because the head-shaving went down as part of the movie. Yep, there was only one chance for her to get the scene just right, and she had to have dozens of people looking on as she underwent a major appearance change.

Charlize Theron shaved her head for Mad Max: Fury Road in 2012, and admitted she couldn’t “even imagine doing it any other way.” The change wasn’t actually required in the script, but the actress had a good reason for taking this route: “I can’t think about what I’m going to do with my hair in this movie. I’m going to be in the desert. I’m a new mother. Let’s just shave it!”

One of the most memorable head-shaving moments was Demi Moore’s — you can’t play the iconic G.I. Jane without a buzzed head, right?! She took on the role in 1997, and had no qualms about evolving into the character by changing her hairstyle in real life.

Click through the gallery above to see why more stars like Halsey and Kellie Pickler made similar hair changes — and still looked totally amazing afterward!

HollywoodLifers, would you ever shave your head?! Which celeb do you think pulled off the look best?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.