Drake Wears Kanye West Mask In Concert: ‘You’re Not Gonna F**k With Me Tonight’

Do we have yet another rapper feud on our hands? Drake looks to be mocking Kanye West after he put on a mask of Yeezy’s face and ranted expletives during a Mar. 7 concert. We’ve got the completely insane video, right here.

What on Earth is going on here?!? We know Drake and Kanye West have had their ups and downs, and now it looks like Drizzy, 30, is having a ton of fun at Yeezy’s expense. The Toronto-based rapper was in concert Mar. 7 in Copenhagen, Denmark when a fan threw a mask onstage of Kanye’s face. Rather than ignore it and keep going with his show, he picked it up and put it on! “I got the Yeezy mask on now. You’re not gonna f**k with me tonight now!” he laughed as the crowd went totally berserk. While it could be a diss at Kanye, he’s probably just joking about how people are so afraid to mess with the guy.

‪#Drake rocking a fan made #KanyeWest mask at his show last night in Copenhagen 😂😂‬ ‪#BoyMeetsWorldTour ‬ A post shared by UTOR (@utorofficial) on Mar 8, 2017 at 6:13am PST

Who could blame Drizzy for poking fun at Kanye, especially after he famously shaded the rapper during his Saint Pablo tour in 2016, going on a big rant about how Drake’s music was overplayed on the radio. The “Controlla” singer shared some insights on where things stand in his complicated relationship with Kanye, 39, when he sat down with DJ Semtex on Beats1’s OVO Sound Radio on Feb. 18. “I think everybody has their own little things going on. I’m not really sure what he’s referring to half the time because, in the same breath, I went from working on a project with him to him sort of, like, publicly sh*tting on me and DJ Khaled for being on the radio too much.”

“Me and Khaled are both just, like, good people. I’m not really sure why we’re the target of your choice that you made that night,” he continued. “But again, I accept what you’re going through.” After Ye’s rant, he ended up having a breakdown that landed him in an eight day psychiatric hospitalization in Nov. 2016. Now that some time has passed, it looks like Drake is ready to play again when it comes to his former pal.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Drake mocking Kanye will start up another feud?

